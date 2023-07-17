DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Insider Activity

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $82.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $124.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

