DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $441.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.56 and a 12-month high of $456.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.23.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

