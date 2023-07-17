DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $63.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

