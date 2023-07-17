DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 301 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in UDR by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UDR by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UDR by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 647,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in UDR by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 144.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

