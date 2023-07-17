DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,316 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,430,000 after acquiring an additional 721,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,614 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,934,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after buying an additional 518,812 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after buying an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

