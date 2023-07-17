DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 76,810 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,810 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,285 shares of company stock valued at $998,451. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

BTAI stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $300.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

