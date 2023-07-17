DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 963 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,483,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

CWST stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.25. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

