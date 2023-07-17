DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $99.88 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.92.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

