DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,259 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $92.91.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

