Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC's holdings in Diageo were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $177.53 on Monday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.91) to GBX 4,720 ($60.72) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 3,850 ($49.53) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

