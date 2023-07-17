Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,608.6% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $147.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

