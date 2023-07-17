Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,086,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $61.84 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.