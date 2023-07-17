Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,187.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

