Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 529,472 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $75,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,289,000 after purchasing an additional 106,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after buying an additional 1,252,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

