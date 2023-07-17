Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $156,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $125.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

