Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $177.94 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

