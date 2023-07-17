Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $177.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

