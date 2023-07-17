Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.92.

Entergy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $99.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

