Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,447 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 120,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 51,259 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $149.77 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average of $137.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

