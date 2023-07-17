Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ES opened at $72.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.