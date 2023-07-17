Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

