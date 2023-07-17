Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $408.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

