Fifth Third Bancorp Has $67,000 Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $187.79 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $188.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.80.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.