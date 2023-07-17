Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,993 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $136.43 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

