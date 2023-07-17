Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 614 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in NVIDIA by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NVIDIA by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 562,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $156,280,000 after purchasing an additional 160,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $454.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.95 and its 200 day moving average is $283.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.