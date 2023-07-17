First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $454.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

