First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 1,008 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Barclays raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.