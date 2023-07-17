First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $153.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76. The firm has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $136.43 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

