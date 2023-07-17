First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $353,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $974,000.

KOF opened at $84.42 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $1.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

