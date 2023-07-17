First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $393,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in State Street by 51.7% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in State Street by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in State Street by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 180,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in State Street by 7.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in State Street by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

State Street Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of STT opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

