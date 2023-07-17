First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 6.3 %

GLW stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

