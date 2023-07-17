First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,430,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 97.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after acquiring an additional 786,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.