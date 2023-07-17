First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus cut their price objective on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.61.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $143.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $3,106,057.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,893,051.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,882,729 shares of company stock valued at $224,588,462. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

