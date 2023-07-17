First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 133 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $224.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.29 and a fifty-two week high of $225.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.