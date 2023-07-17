First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $353.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

