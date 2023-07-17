First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,417 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

