First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 2,241 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BTI opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About British American Tobacco

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,500 ($45.03) to GBX 3,300 ($42.45) in a research note on Friday.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

