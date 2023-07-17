First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 448 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $130.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.06. Fabrinet has a one year low of $81.48 and a one year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $665.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

