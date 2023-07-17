First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSIG. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $19.06.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

