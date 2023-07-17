First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Raised by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.75.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

