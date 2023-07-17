FLC Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.