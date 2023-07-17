FLC Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $153.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.76. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $136.43 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

