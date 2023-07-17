Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $6,048,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $224.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.29 and a 52-week high of $225.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

