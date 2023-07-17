Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $62,000 Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $57.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -107.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,251,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $862,913.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,478 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,733 shares of company stock worth $9,883,743 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

