Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.