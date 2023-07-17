General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $215.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.46.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.