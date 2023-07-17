General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $110.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

