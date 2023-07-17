Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 990.0% during the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 276,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 251,433 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 769,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 180,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 465,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Trading Down 1.1 %

GGB stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

