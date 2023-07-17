Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Graco by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Insider Activity at Graco

Graco Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $86.31 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.