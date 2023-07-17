GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 9,778 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.